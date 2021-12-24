Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 341.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,856 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,255,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter worth $935,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 279.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 83,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $409,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altice USA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATUS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Altice USA from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TD Securities cut their target price on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545 in the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ATUS traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $16.14. 3,210,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,322. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.85. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.37, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.