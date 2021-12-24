Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Purchases 263 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,869 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABBV. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.09. 5,702,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,858,276. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $133.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.26.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $6,042,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.29.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

