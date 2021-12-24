Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Utilities were worth $7,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CPK. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,927,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 26.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 8.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Chesapeake Utilities alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $141.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 12-month low of $99.64 and a 12-month high of $143.16.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.