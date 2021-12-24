Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 0.2% of Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its position in Honeywell International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 4,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

NYSE HON opened at $205.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $141.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $214.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $194.55 and a one year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

