Clear Secure, Inc.’s (NYSE:YOU) Lock-Up Period Set To End on December 27th

Clear Secure’s (NYSE:YOU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, December 27th. Clear Secure had issued 13,200,000 shares in its IPO on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $409,200,000 based on an initial share price of $31.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Clear Secure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of YOU opened at $30.30 on Friday. Clear Secure has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $65.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.72.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Clear Secure had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $67.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.81 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Clear Secure will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Clear Secure by 688.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 34.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

