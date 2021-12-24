Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Amundi acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $510,017,000 after buying an additional 1,612,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in salesforce.com by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,062,764 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $832,826,000 after buying an additional 1,547,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

CRM stock opened at $253.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $284.54 and its 200-day moving average is $264.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $249.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.47, for a total value of $289,441.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 536,634 shares of company stock worth $152,214,527. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

