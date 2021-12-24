Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 129 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.83.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.90, for a total value of $55,739,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders sold a total of 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $273.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $255.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.10. The company has a market capitalization of $261.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $161.78 and a 1-year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

