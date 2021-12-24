Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 39.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 26,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF stock opened at $135.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.21. iShares Edge MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $108.61 and a 12 month high of $139.40.

