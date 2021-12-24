Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 85 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXL. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2,831.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the period.

SPXL opened at $139.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.61 and a 200 day moving average of $119.86. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $66.97 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

