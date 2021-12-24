CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Purchased by AMF Pensionsforsakring AB

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,204 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in CME Group were worth $38,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 54.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 3,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 238.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $217.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $254.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.79.

CME stock traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $228.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,031,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,405,681. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.26. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $177.15 and a 1 year high of $232.64. The stock has a market cap of $82.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.05. CME Group had a net margin of 52.47% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.10%.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $633,605.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy S. Bitsberger sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.15, for a total transaction of $132,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,492 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,355. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

