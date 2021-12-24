CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) Price Target Raised to $64.00

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CMS. Bank of America lowered shares of CMS Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.44.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS stock opened at $63.52 on Tuesday. CMS Energy has a 1 year low of $53.19 and a 1 year high of $65.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMS Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 57.81%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 147,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,792,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $140,324,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 112,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,626,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. LNZ Capital LP acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,567,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in CMS Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,229,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.