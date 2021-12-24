Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 877,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 180,589 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Coherus BioSciences worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 18.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 660,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,141,000 after acquiring an additional 103,886 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 12.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the second quarter worth $3,050,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,475,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,897,000 after purchasing an additional 214,504 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 61,246 shares during the period.

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.12). Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 63.72% and a negative return on equity of 133.21%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.40.

In related news, Director James Healy sold 286,076 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $4,611,545.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell sold 3,507 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total value of $58,917.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,479,172. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

