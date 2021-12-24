Colfax Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.44 (NASDAQ:CFXA)

Colfax Co. (NASDAQ:CFXA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 1.4375 per share on Saturday, January 15th. This represents a $5.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Colfax stock opened at $182.55 on Friday. Colfax has a twelve month low of $152.72 and a twelve month high of $212.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $195.64 and a 200-day moving average of $191.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colfax during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Colfax by 9,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Colfax in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

