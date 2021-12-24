Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) Rating Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CMLEF) was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CMLEF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$11.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$11.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

CMLEF stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $9.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Flex Properties, Cominar’s Proportionate Share, and Joint Ventures. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.

