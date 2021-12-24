Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.26 Million Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF worth $8,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 276.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000.

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $88.84 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $83.38 and a 12-month high of $103.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.01.

