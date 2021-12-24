Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $8.71 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,772 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $8,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.93.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $104.92 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.22. The company has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.62.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In related news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $106,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,470 shares of company stock worth $12,221,566. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential home.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.