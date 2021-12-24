Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $9.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,367,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 772,788 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.52% of The Gabelli Equity Trust worth $9,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,045,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 160,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 61,521 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 102.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 20,713 shares in the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GAB opened at $7.23 on Friday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th.

In related news, insider Kuni Nakamura bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

