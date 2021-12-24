Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,245 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 358.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average of $21.08. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $21.29.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.