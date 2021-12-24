Comparing Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) & North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF)

Lomiko Metals (OTC:LMRMF) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Lomiko Metals and North American Palladium, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lomiko Metals 0 0 1 0 3.00 North American Palladium 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lomiko Metals presently has a consensus price target of $0.31, indicating a potential upside of 346.04%. Given Lomiko Metals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lomiko Metals is more favorable than North American Palladium.

Risk and Volatility

Lomiko Metals has a beta of 2.76, meaning that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its stock price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lomiko Metals and North American Palladium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lomiko Metals N/A N/A -$1.36 million ($0.01) -6.95 North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than Lomiko Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Lomiko Metals and North American Palladium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lomiko Metals N/A -51.79% -48.69% North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79%

Summary

North American Palladium beats Lomiko Metals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lomiko Metals

Lomiko Metals, Inc. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of minerals for the new green economy. The company also engages in the manufacturing and selling of power supply products. It includes the La Loutre, Lac Des Iles, Quatre Milles Graphite Properties and the Vines Lake property. Lomiko Metals was founded on July 3, 1987 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

About North American Palladium

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

