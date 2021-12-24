Comparing Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) & Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) and Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sio Gene Therapies and Agile Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sio Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$32.42 million ($0.70) -2.03 Agile Therapeutics $750,000.00 89.02 -$51.85 million ($0.78) -0.71

Sio Gene Therapies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agile Therapeutics. Sio Gene Therapies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agile Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sio Gene Therapies and Agile Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sio Gene Therapies N/A -52.75% -48.07% Agile Therapeutics -2,072.43% -231.16% -124.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sio Gene Therapies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sio Gene Therapies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Agile Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Sio Gene Therapies and Agile Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sio Gene Therapies 0 0 6 0 3.00 Agile Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Sio Gene Therapies presently has a consensus target price of $7.75, indicating a potential upside of 445.77%. Agile Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $3.38, indicating a potential upside of 515.00%. Given Agile Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agile Therapeutics is more favorable than Sio Gene Therapies.

Summary

Sio Gene Therapies beats Agile Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sio Gene Therapies

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease. The company was founded on October 31, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. is a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of transdermal patch. Its lead product candidate, Twirla, also known as AG200-15, is an investigational low-dose, non-daily prescription contraceptive. The company was founded by Chien Te Yen on December 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

