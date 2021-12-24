Comparing Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Univest Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Univest Financial pays out 23.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares pays out 22.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Civista Bancshares has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

This table compares Univest Financial and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Univest Financial 34.22% 13.95% 1.56% Civista Bancshares 29.43% 11.35% 1.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Univest Financial and Civista Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Univest Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Civista Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Univest Financial presently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.32%. Civista Bancshares has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.32%. Given Univest Financial’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Univest Financial is more favorable than Civista Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Univest Financial and Civista Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Univest Financial $279.27 million 3.14 $46.92 million $3.41 8.72 Civista Bancshares $128.05 million 2.88 $32.19 million $2.55 9.64

Univest Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. Univest Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Civista Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.6% of Univest Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Univest Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Civista Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Univest Financial has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Univest Financial beats Civista Bancshares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services. The Insurance segment includes commercial lines, personal lines, benefits and human resources consulting. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Souderton, PA.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans. The company was founded on February 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

