Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.40

Shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.40 and traded as high as $3.40. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3.38, with a volume of 100,514 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.30.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 203.59%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNCE. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

(NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs through the use of deuterium technology. Its product candidates target a range of diseases including autoimmune disorders, inflammation, and central nervous system disorders.

