Congress Park Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,250 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in Intel by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in Intel by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 157,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 145,173 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $46.34 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.42.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

