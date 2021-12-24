Congress Park Capital LLC Purchases 2,810 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Congress Park Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 56.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,810 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 30,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $154.69 on Friday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $142.46 and a 1 year high of $177.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.