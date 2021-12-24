Congress Park Capital LLC Raises Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 154.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.90. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BTI. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

