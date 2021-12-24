Congress Park Capital LLC Sells 500 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Congress Park Capital LLC cut its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 1.5% of Congress Park Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Congress Park Capital LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HCA. State Street Corp boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,931,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,026,000 after purchasing an additional 168,671 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,062,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,684,000 after buying an additional 266,566 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,059 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,053,000 after buying an additional 68,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,292,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,948,000 after purchasing an additional 195,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HCA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Cowen initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.90.

In related news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,420 shares of company stock worth $17,911,886. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $252.05 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.43 and a 12-month high of $263.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The stock has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.