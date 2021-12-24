ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.28 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will report $14.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.54 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $15.61 billion. ConocoPhillips reported sales of $6.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 136%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year sales of $45.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.92 billion to $48.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $51.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.60 billion to $55.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ConocoPhillips.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COP. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.19. 3,902,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,194,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day moving average is $64.36. The firm has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $77.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 108,371 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,600,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

