ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stake Raised by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 26.5% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 20,155 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 680.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after buying an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 120.5% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 27,593 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,954,709 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $403,551,000 after buying an additional 363,817 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Truist boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.57.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COP opened at $71.19 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $38.77 and a twelve month high of $77.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $93.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

