Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Acquired by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $2,937,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 167.9% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STZ shares. TheStreet raised Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $213.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.25.

STZ stock opened at $244.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.35 and a 52-week high of $245.33. The firm has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.17.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

