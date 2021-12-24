Contrasting Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH)

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) and MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Exela Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 14.1% of Exela Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Exela Technologies and MedX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exela Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exela Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 227.10%. Given Exela Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Exela Technologies is more favorable than MedX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Exela Technologies and MedX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exela Technologies $1.29 billion 0.15 -$178.53 million ($3.00) -0.36 MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

MedX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exela Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Exela Technologies and MedX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exela Technologies -13.54% N/A -16.13% MedX N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Exela Technologies has a beta of 1.9, meaning that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedX has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Exela Technologies beats MedX on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Exela Technologies

Exela Technologies, Inc. (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS). ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds.

About MedX

MedX Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction of commercial and residential properties through its subsidiaries. It also manages properties for rent. The company was founded by J. Glen House and Jay W. Roth on September 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

