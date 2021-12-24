Contrasting Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) and Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Human Pheromone Sciences and Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Colgate-Palmolive $16.47 billion 4.24 $2.70 billion $3.13 26.45

Colgate-Palmolive has higher revenue and earnings than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Human Pheromone Sciences and Colgate-Palmolive, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Human Pheromone Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Colgate-Palmolive 1 8 3 0 2.17

Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus price target of $86.10, suggesting a potential upside of 4.00%. Given Colgate-Palmolive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Colgate-Palmolive is more favorable than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Volatility & Risk

Human Pheromone Sciences has a beta of 3.87, suggesting that its stock price is 287% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Colgate-Palmolive has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of Human Pheromone Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Colgate-Palmolive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Human Pheromone Sciences and Colgate-Palmolive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A Colgate-Palmolive 15.37% 297.62% 17.09%

Summary

Colgate-Palmolive beats Human Pheromone Sciences on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Human Pheromone Sciences

Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of consumer products that contain human pheromones, a mood-enhancing component. It operates under the Natural Attraction brand. The company was founded on November 28, 1989 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Co. is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors. The Pet Nutrition segment offers pet nutrition products for dogs and cats. The company was founded by William Colgate in 1806 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

