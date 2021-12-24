Cook Protocol Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.67 Million (COOK)

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 24th. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.22 million and $1.67 million worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00057312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,067.78 or 0.07973600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,046.12 or 1.00059710 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00054323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.20 or 0.00072922 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00007434 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,545,250 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

