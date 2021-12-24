Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $167,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,382,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 3.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,703,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CPRT. Truist upped their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their target price on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.40.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $146.18 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 34.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

