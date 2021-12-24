Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 21,246 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,699 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 21,246 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,245 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 793 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,922 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $54,268,000 after acquiring an additional 32,098 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

NYSE FDX opened at $253.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $241.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $260.92. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

