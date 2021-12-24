Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 50 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. ASML comprises approximately 0.8% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $801.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $328.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $805.24 and its 200-day moving average is $777.30. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $477.08 and a 1 year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were paid a $2.0938 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 22.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASML. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $815.71.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.