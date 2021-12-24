Copperwynd Financial LLC Takes $6.62 Million Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 16,919 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,000. Atlassian comprises approximately 2.7% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after buying an additional 630,157 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,149,000 after buying an additional 68,402 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlassian in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,496,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,656,000 after buying an additional 68,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $442.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Atlassian from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.83.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $387.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.21, a PEG ratio of 106.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $404.65 and its 200 day moving average is $352.52. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

