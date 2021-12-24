Cormark Boosts Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$166.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$159.00 to C$166.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.59 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$148.00 to C$157.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. CSFB increased their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$144.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.29 to C$143.30 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$146.82.

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$135.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$87.87 billion and a PE ratio of 11.71. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of C$94.90 and a 12-month high of C$141.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$135.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$130.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 36.61%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

