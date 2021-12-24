CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in CoStar Group by 14.5% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,000 after buying an additional 6,324 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 41,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after buying an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in CoStar Group by 900.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its stake in CoStar Group by 15.8% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,122,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,874,000 after buying an additional 698,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 9,235 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total value of $803,167.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock worth $1,146,606. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $79.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 12.18. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

