Credit Suisse Group Raises General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $65.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price objective raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GIS. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

Shares of GIS opened at $65.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.53. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $69.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.08.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 9,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.54, for a total value of $589,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 4,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $307,147.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,350 shares of company stock worth $1,493,863. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in General Mills by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

