Credit Suisse Group Trims Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Target Price to $106.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FRPT. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist raised Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Freshpet from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.29.

Shares of FRPT stock opened at $93.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.95. Freshpet has a 12 month low of $83.15 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.12). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William B. Cyr acquired 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.91 per share, with a total value of $199,926.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Norris acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.03 per share, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 7,819 shares of company stock worth $858,036. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Freshpet by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,947 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Freshpet by 1,428.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,521,000 after purchasing an additional 75,458 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 109,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,621,000 after acquiring an additional 43,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

