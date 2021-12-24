Critical Comparison: BlackRidge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK)

BlackRidge Technology International (OTCMKTS:BRTI) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get BlackRidge Technology International alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BlackRidge Technology International and Traeger, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRidge Technology International 0 0 0 0 N/A Traeger 0 1 9 0 2.90

Traeger has a consensus price target of $28.22, suggesting a potential upside of 123.28%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BlackRidge Technology International and Traeger’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRidge Technology International $250,000.00 0.00 -$17.15 million N/A N/A Traeger $545.77 million 2.72 $31.60 million N/A N/A

Traeger has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRidge Technology International.

Profitability

This table compares BlackRidge Technology International and Traeger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRidge Technology International N/A N/A N/A Traeger -7.85% -2.85% -1.39%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Traeger shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of BlackRidge Technology International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About BlackRidge Technology International

BlackRidge Technology International, Inc. engages in the development and marketing of cyber defense solutions. The company focuses on the cyber security solution for protecting enterprise networks and cloud services, healthcare, industrial controls, and critical infrastructure systems. It offers BlackRidge Transport Access Control software, which authenticates user or device identity and applies security policies across networks and cloud services before application sessions are established. The company was founded by Robert Graham and John Hayes on March 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc. provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRidge Technology International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRidge Technology International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.