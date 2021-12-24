Critical Comparison: Sanara MedTech (SMTI) versus Its Rivals

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ: SMTI) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical appliances & supplies” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sanara MedTech to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sanara MedTech and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sanara MedTech $15.59 million -$4.36 million -40.17 Sanara MedTech Competitors $1.11 billion $144.07 million 23.48

Sanara MedTech’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sanara MedTech. Sanara MedTech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Sanara MedTech has a beta of 2.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanara MedTech’s competitors have a beta of 0.68, suggesting that their average share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sanara MedTech and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sanara MedTech -21.10% -16.89% -14.72% Sanara MedTech Competitors -167.56% -52.67% -11.72%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sanara MedTech and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sanara MedTech 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sanara MedTech Competitors 333 1310 2262 85 2.53

Sanara MedTech currently has a consensus price target of $45.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.03%. As a group, “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies have a potential upside of 14.60%. Given Sanara MedTech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sanara MedTech is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.5% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Sanara MedTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of shares of all “Surgical appliances & supplies” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sanara MedTech beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Sanara MedTech Company Profile

Sanara MedTech, Inc.engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen Adjuvant and HemaQuell Resorbable Bone Hemostat. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

