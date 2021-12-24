Critical Review: Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) & Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME)

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) and Zhangmen Education (NYSE:ZME) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of Aspen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Zhangmen Education shares are held by institutional investors. 8.3% of Aspen Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Aspen Group and Zhangmen Education, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspen Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 Zhangmen Education 0 1 1 0 2.50

Aspen Group presently has a consensus price target of $8.70, suggesting a potential upside of 299.08%. Zhangmen Education has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 147.93%. Given Aspen Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Aspen Group is more favorable than Zhangmen Education.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Aspen Group and Zhangmen Education’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspen Group $67.81 million 0.80 -$10.45 million ($0.34) -6.41 Zhangmen Education $613.33 million 1.56 -$154.51 million N/A N/A

Aspen Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhangmen Education.

Profitability

This table compares Aspen Group and Zhangmen Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspen Group -11.95% -17.83% -10.79% Zhangmen Education N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Aspen Group beats Zhangmen Education on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Zhangmen Education Company Profile

Zhangmen Education Inc., online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc. and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc. in April 2021. Zhangmen Education Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

