Cryptopay (CPAY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $75.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 24th. One Cryptopay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cryptopay has traded up 33.5% against the dollar. Cryptopay has a total market capitalization of $9.30 million and $75.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004813 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00042131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001974 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CPAY) is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me . The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

Cryptopay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

