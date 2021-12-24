Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dada Nexus Limited provides platform for local on-demand retail and delivery principally in China. The Company’s platform consist JD-Daojia and Dada Now. JD-Daojia provides local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners. Dada Now, offer local on-demand delivery platform to merchants and individual senders across industries and product categories. Dada Nexus Limited is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Dada Nexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $31.60 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.12.

DADA opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.37. Dada Nexus has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 35.94% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dada Nexus during the third quarter worth $411,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Dada Nexus by 23.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 202,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 37,853 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dada Nexus by 46.5% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 182,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after purchasing an additional 57,884 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dada Nexus in the third quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Dada Nexus by 466.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 361,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,253,000 after purchasing an additional 298,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories.

