Dan Paterson Sells 10,994 Shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Stock

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) COO Dan Paterson sold 10,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $24,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VSTM opened at $2.31 on Friday. Verastem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $4.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.26% and a negative net margin of 3,703.23%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. State Street Corp increased its position in Verastem by 154.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,149,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,099,000 after buying an additional 4,335,841 shares during the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its position in Verastem by 32.7% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 14,977,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,130,000 after buying an additional 3,691,000 shares during the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new position in Verastem during the third quarter worth approximately $8,701,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Verastem during the second quarter worth approximately $7,482,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verastem during the third quarter worth approximately $4,888,000. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

