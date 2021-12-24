Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Head-To-Head Survey

Datang International Power Generation (OTCMKTS:DIPGY) and Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datang International Power Generation and Korea Electric Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datang International Power Generation $14.10 billion 0.20 $142.63 million N/A N/A Korea Electric Power $49.67 billion 0.23 $1.59 billion ($0.76) -11.93

Korea Electric Power has higher revenue and earnings than Datang International Power Generation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Korea Electric Power shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Datang International Power Generation and Korea Electric Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datang International Power Generation 0 0 0 0 N/A Korea Electric Power 1 2 1 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Datang International Power Generation and Korea Electric Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datang International Power Generation N/A N/A N/A Korea Electric Power -1.83% -1.60% -0.54%

Risk & Volatility

Datang International Power Generation has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Korea Electric Power has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Datang International Power Generation pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Korea Electric Power pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Korea Electric Power pays out -68.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Korea Electric Power has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Korea Electric Power beats Datang International Power Generation on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datang International Power Generation

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in power generation and power plant development activities in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Power and heat generation, Coal, and Other segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as coal-fired, thermal, hydro, wind, nuclear, biomass, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed an installed capacity of approximately 68,278.10 MW. It also engages in heat supply; the import of power related fuel; coal mining and trading; silicon and aluminum smelting; production and sale of alumina; cargo shipping; sale of coal ash and integrated application of solid waste; power plant construction and operation; repair and testing of power equipment; research and development activities; and provision of power related technical services. The company was formerly known as Beijing Datang Power Generation Co., Ltd and changed its name to Datang International Power Generation Co, Ltd. in April 2004. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of China Datang Corporation Limited.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

