DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG) Shares Up 1.5%

DBM Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBMG)’s share price was up 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.50 and last traded at $68.50. Approximately 2,830 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 4,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.48.

About DBM Global (OTCMKTS:DBMG)

DBM Global, Inc engages in the fabrication and installation of steel structures. The firm offers integrated steel construction services; and professional services, including design-build, design-assist, engineering, building information modeling participation, 3D steel modeling/detailing, fabrication, advanced field erection, project management, and single-source steel management systems.

