DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at JMP Securities

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) had its target price trimmed by JMP Securities from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DBVT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded DBV Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DBV Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $6.65.

NASDAQ:DBVT opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DBV Technologies will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in DBV Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DBV Technologies by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,422 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in DBV Technologies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in DBV Technologies by 647.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 137,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 119,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. The firm focuses on the development of Viaskin, an electrostatic patch, which may offer a convenient, self-administered, and non-invasive immunotherapy to patients.

