DeGate (DG) Market Cap Tops $18.47 Million

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 24th. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $18.47 million and $4,828.00 worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeGate has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00057099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,056.30 or 0.07947897 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,861.97 or 0.99658782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00054414 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00072919 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00007521 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,104,725 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars.

